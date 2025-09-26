Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG Shares Sold by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.6% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $11,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $214.39 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $169.32 and a 12-month high of $217.32. The firm has a market cap of $96.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $210.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.53.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

