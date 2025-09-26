Register Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 4,500 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 68.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 16,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.17.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 4.6%

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $83.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.52. The company has a market cap of $72.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -644.69, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.85. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.08 and a 12-month high of $127.48.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 11.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -184.62%.

Marvell Technology announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 24th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes bought 3,400 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.03 per share, with a total value of $265,302.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 132,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,312,366.77. This represents a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Chris Koopmans bought 6,800 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.03 per share, for a total transaction of $530,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 104,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,179,494.75. This trade represents a 6.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 27,200 shares of company stock worth $2,109,632. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.