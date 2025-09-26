NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQI) Sets New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $54.83 and last traded at $54.60, with a volume of 4429932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.80.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be issued a $0.6411 dividend. This represents a yield of 1,360.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 24th.
NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.66.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF
About NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF
The NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (QQQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks high monthly income through NASDAQ-100 stocks and call options, pursuing potential equity growth in a tax-efficient manner. QQQI was launched on Jan 30, 2024 and is issued by Neos.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Lower Rates Put RV Stocks Back in the Fast Lane
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Alphabet: Time to Take Profits, Buy, or Wait for a Pullback?
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Hershey vs. Mondelez: Which Stock Wins Chocolate Season?
Receive News & Ratings for NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.