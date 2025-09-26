NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQI) Sets New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $54.83 and last traded at $54.60, with a volume of 4429932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.80.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be issued a $0.6411 dividend. This represents a yield of 1,360.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 24th.

NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF

About NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. City State Bank acquired a new stake in NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF by 220.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF by 73.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, Capital & Planning LLC acquired a new stake in NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $246,000.

The NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (QQQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks high monthly income through NASDAQ-100 stocks and call options, pursuing potential equity growth in a tax-efficient manner. QQQI was launched on Jan 30, 2024 and is issued by Neos.

