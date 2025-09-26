NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQI) Sets New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQIGet Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $54.83 and last traded at $54.60, with a volume of 4429932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.80.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be issued a $0.6411 dividend. This represents a yield of 1,360.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 24th.

NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. City State Bank acquired a new stake in NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF by 220.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF by 73.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, Capital & Planning LLC acquired a new stake in NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $246,000.

About NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF

The NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (QQQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks high monthly income through NASDAQ-100 stocks and call options, pursuing potential equity growth in a tax-efficient manner. QQQI was launched on Jan 30, 2024 and is issued by Neos.

