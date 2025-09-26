Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,371 Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,000. Philip Morris International makes up 1.0% of Swisher Financial Concepts Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Abound Wealth Management raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 566.7% during the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 405.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PM. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.40.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $164.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.83 and a 200 day moving average of $168.22. The company has a market capitalization of $255.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.49. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.12 and a 52 week high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 102.66%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

