Morangie Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,017 Welltower Inc. $WELL

Morangie Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000. Welltower comprises approximately 0.7% of Morangie Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp lifted its position in Welltower by 704.8% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Welltower in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Andrew Gundlach bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $151.46 per share, with a total value of $3,029,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,200. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WELL shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on Welltower from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Welltower from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Welltower from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Welltower from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.42.

View Our Latest Research Report on Welltower

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of WELL stock opened at $171.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $114.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.00, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.17 and its 200 day moving average is $155.47. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.34 and a twelve month high of $173.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 12.18%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.060-5.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 167.23%.

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.