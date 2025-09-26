Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 3,198 Shares of FedEx Corporation $FDX

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,870 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,198 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in FedEx were worth $22,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 188 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $860,226.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,592.77. This trade represents a 18.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 3,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $855,353.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,176.80. This represents a 31.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,343 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,816. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $236.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $229.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.16. FedEx Corporation has a 52 week low of $194.29 and a 52 week high of $308.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.12. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of FedEx from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.67.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

