UMB Bank n.a. Buys 461 Shares of Samsara Inc. $IOT

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Samsara were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IOT. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 1,881.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,763,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,881,000 after buying an additional 11,169,571 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 12.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,495,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,581,000 after buying an additional 2,516,882 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 7.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 35,277,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,186,000 after buying an additional 2,348,101 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 2,635,339.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,418,000 after buying an additional 1,080,489 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 58.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,823,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,224,000 after buying an additional 1,047,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Samsara from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Evercore ISI set a $45.00 target price on Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Samsara from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research downgraded Samsara from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Samsara from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.38.

Samsara Price Performance

NYSE IOT opened at $38.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of -240.76 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.23. Samsara Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.40 and a 1-year high of $61.90.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $391.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.22 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 6.16%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Samsara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.470 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.110-0.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Samsara

In other news, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 133,410 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total value of $5,198,987.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 42,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,740. The trade was a 76.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Bicket sold 133,421 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total value of $5,199,416.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,740. This trade represents a 76.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,710,842 shares of company stock worth $139,532,429. 46.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Samsara Company Profile

(Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

