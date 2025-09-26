American Express Company $AXP Shares Acquired by Cadent Capital Advisors LLC

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,430 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new stake in American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. DZ Bank cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on American Express from $360.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. BTIG Research set a $277.00 price target on American Express and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $327.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Express from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.20.

American Express Stock Up 0.0%

AXP opened at $340.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $236.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28. American Express Company has a 52 week low of $220.43 and a 52 week high of $349.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.21.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $17.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 14.78%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 23.02%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.50, for a total transaction of $15,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,191.50. This represents a 82.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 112,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.86, for a total value of $37,034,041.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 92,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,614,306.60. This trade represents a 54.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,996 shares of company stock valued at $85,261,270 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.