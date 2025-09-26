Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys New Shares in First Trust WCM International Equity ETF $WCMI

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust WCM International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:WCMI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WCMI. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust WCM International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of First Trust WCM International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust WCM International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of First Trust WCM International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $441,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust WCM International Equity ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 223,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 30,501 shares during the period.

First Trust WCM International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of WCMI opened at $16.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $387.39 million and a P/E ratio of 24.74. First Trust WCM International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.81.

First Trust WCM International Equity ETF Profile

The First Trust WCM International Equity ETF (WCMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively manages a portfolio of international equity securities of industry leading companies with positive fundamentals. The fund will hold stock or depositary receipts to obtain exposure and pursue long-term growth.

