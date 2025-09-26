Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTES Shares Purchased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 25.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 126.5% in the first quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 24,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 13,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $378,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $101.99 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.50 and a 12 month high of $102.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.78.
Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.
