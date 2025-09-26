Zoetis Inc. $ZTS Shares Sold by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC cut its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,556,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,842,222,000 after acquiring an additional 189,287 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 17.6% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,796,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,653 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,504,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,032,000 after acquiring an additional 78,508 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 2.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,146,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,293,000 after buying an additional 109,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 7.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,408,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,866,000 after buying an additional 312,746 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Leerink Partners cut shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.88.

ZTS opened at $141.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.45 and its 200-day moving average is $155.86. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.34 and a 52-week high of $197.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

