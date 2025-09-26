Embree Financial Group Buys 59 Shares of General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Embree Financial Group grew its stake in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Guys Formula LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,692,000. Advisory Resource Group lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 19,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 16,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 33,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 16,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $309.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $314.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.78.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE GD opened at $324.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. General Dynamics Corporation has a 1-year low of $239.20 and a 1-year high of $330.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $318.11 and a 200-day moving average of $291.03. The company has a market cap of $87.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.50.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.27. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $13.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 40.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 8,150 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.18, for a total value of $2,617,617.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,328,685.24. This trade represents a 26.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 33,740 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.20, for a total transaction of $10,634,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 45,192 shares in the company, valued at $14,244,518.40. This trade represents a 42.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,020 shares of company stock valued at $86,414,503 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

