Dakota Wealth Management Acquires 125,334 Shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF $ARKB

Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (BATS:ARKB – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,334 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF were worth $6,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 246.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 11,421 shares during the last quarter. Surience Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 642.8% during the 2nd quarter. Surience Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 33,209 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its position in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 75,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 50,580 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000.

Shares of ARKB stock opened at $36.32 on Friday. ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $40.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.15 and a 200-day moving average of $34.49.

The ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Ben of Int (ARKB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, seeking to track the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin (BTC) through a buy-and-hold strategy focused on long-term BTC holdings. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

