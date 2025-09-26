Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 1,402 Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 22,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.47, for a total value of $5,113,298.13. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 129,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,523,786.24. The trade was a 14.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.47, for a total value of $528,867.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,063 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,560.61. This represents a 20.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,825 shares of company stock worth $32,532,671 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $245.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $234.89 and its 200 day moving average is $227.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.00. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.76 and a fifty-two week high of $255.33.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 72.92% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.52) EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.600-2.850 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

