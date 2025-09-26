Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Position in American International Group, Inc. $AIG

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,290 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in American International Group were worth $22,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,091,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,113,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 19,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 25,458 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group Price Performance

AIG stock opened at $77.13 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $88.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.70.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.21. American International Group had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AIG. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. William Blair upgraded shares of American International Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded shares of American International Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.27.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

