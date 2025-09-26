Blue Oak Capital LLC Invests $1.73 Million in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF $GLOF

Blue Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:GLOF – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 35,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,000. iShares Global Equity Factor ETF accounts for 0.9% of Blue Oak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLOF. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $269,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Equity Factor ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Equity Factor ETF by 24.6% during the second quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period.

iShares Global Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLOF opened at $51.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $153.18 million, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.10 and its 200-day moving average is $46.68. iShares Global Equity Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $37.65 and a 52 week high of $51.95.

About iShares Global Equity Factor ETF

The iShares Global Equity Factor ETF (GLOF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Global Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities from around the world. Stocks are selected and weighted to optimize exposure to five factors: quality, value, momentum, smaller size and low volatility.

