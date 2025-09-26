Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF $DFIC is Five Oceans Advisors’ 8th Largest Position

Five Oceans Advisors lowered its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,450 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 2.9% of Five Oceans Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Five Oceans Advisors owned approximately 0.07% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $6,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 6,319,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,496,000 after acquiring an additional 188,462 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,171,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,605,000 after acquiring an additional 295,446 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 4,730,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,243 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 4,102,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,929,000 after acquiring an additional 598,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 3,887,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,946,000 after acquiring an additional 80,682 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 26.2%

DFIC stock opened at $32.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $31.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.25.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

