Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Buys New Shares in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF $DFIC

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 37,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 10,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 59,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS DFIC opened at $32.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.25. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $31.97.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.