Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 1,439 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. $CCOI

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,806 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCOI. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Cogent Communications by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cogent Communications by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 48,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 8,306 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Cogent Communications by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 161,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,919,000 after purchasing an additional 30,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Cogent Communications by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CCOI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.60.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Cogent Communications stock opened at $39.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 0.81. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.61 and a 52 week high of $86.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.06, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.28). Cogent Communications had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 117.56%. The firm had revenue of $246.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. Cogent Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.55 EPS for the current year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a $1.015 dividend. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.2%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -89.43%.

Cogent Communications declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 1,840,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $60,005,809.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,516,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,423,295.20. The trade was a 54.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total transaction of $88,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 36,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,038. This trade represents a 6.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,663,978 shares of company stock valued at $82,687,283 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

