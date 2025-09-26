Novem Group Buys 3,883 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF $JPEF

Novem Group increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,883 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Novem Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Novem Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF were worth $12,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000.

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPEF stock opened at $73.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.84. JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF has a 52 week low of $55.46 and a 52 week high of $74.40.

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks. Selection integrates ESG factors to their bottom-up fundamental analysis. JPEF was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

