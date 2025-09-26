Dimensional International Small Cap ETF $DFIS Shares Acquired by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,420,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,255 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF comprises 2.9% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $42,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clune & Associates LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. now owns 233,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 12,764 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,939,000. CLG LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. CLG LLC now owns 42,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors now owns 197,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 25,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 116,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

DFIS opened at $31.18 on Friday. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $30.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.78.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

