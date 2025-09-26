Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Purchased by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,385 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.9% of NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $70,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC now owns 13,811 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamel Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $218.15 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 price objective (up previously from $249.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.04.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,825,943.60. This trade represents a 23.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,997,911 shares of company stock worth $4,989,630,574. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

