Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Raises Holdings in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF $VFLO

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC grew its position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Embree Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 87,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 26,345 shares during the last quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 11,942 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 46,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 965,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,143,000 after purchasing an additional 165,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 63,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VFLO opened at $37.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.94. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 1-year low of $29.48 and a 1-year high of $37.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.81.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1465 per share. This is an increase from VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%.

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

