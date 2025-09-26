Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Westwind Capital purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crews Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 328.6% in the first quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000.

QQQM opened at $244.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $165.72 and a one year high of $248.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

