Crown Wealth Group LLC Sells 4,939 Shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF $SMAX

Crown Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF (BATS:SMAX – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,939 shares during the quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC owned 0.51% of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 9,815 shares during the period. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $331,000.

iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF Trading Up 0.9%

BATS:SMAX opened at $26.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.78. iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33.

About iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF

The iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF (SMAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund seeks to track the price return of the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) up to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one-year outcome period. The actively managed fund obtains exposure by holding IVV shares and options SMAX was launched on Sep 30, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

