Falcon Wealth Planning Purchases Shares of 1,737 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,737 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,367,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,654,222,000 after buying an additional 2,157,199 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 17,829,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,677,014,000 after buying an additional 1,319,064 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,819,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,214,285,000 after buying an additional 450,695 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,549,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,083,815,000 after buying an additional 466,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,413,139 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,069,846,000 after buying an additional 5,915,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total value of $36,893,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,359,748 shares in the company, valued at $550,897,879.56. This trade represents a 6.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,790,229.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at $265,676,461.30. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 270,198 shares of company stock valued at $44,183,576. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $183.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.88.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $161.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $186.65. The company has a market cap of $261.72 billion, a PE ratio of 92.68, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.84.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

