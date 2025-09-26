Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 2,845 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,852 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.1% of Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 87.7% during the first quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $514,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 18,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 304,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $218.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.57 and its 200 day moving average is $210.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $242.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Amazon.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.04.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total transaction of $3,953,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,260. This represents a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total value of $601,752.60. Following the sale, the vice president owned 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,548,039.20. This represents a 2.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,997,911 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,630,574 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

