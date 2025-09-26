Signet Financial Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

Signet Financial Management LLC cut its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HST. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 374,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,557,000 after acquiring an additional 20,691 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,068,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,629,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 16,578 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.77.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HST opened at $17.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.65 and its 200 day moving average is $15.55. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 11.12%.The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.020 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 85.11%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.