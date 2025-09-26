Parallel Advisors LLC Has $57,000 Stock Holdings in Autohome Inc. $ATHM

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) by 42.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,212 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autohome were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATHM. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Autohome by 2,671.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Autohome by 147.3% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Autohome during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Ping Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autohome in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Price Performance

NYSE ATHM opened at $28.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.22. Autohome Inc. has a one year low of $23.39 and a one year high of $34.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.01.

Autohome Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People’s Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

