GenWealth Group Inc. Acquires 2,934 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

GenWealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.5% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 15,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 10,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $77.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.55. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $78.74.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

