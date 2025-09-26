New Insight Wealth Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF $MINV

New Insight Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MINV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. New Insight Wealth Advisors owned about 2.14% of Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MINV. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF by 198.6% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 188,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after buying an additional 125,297 shares in the last quarter. Fire Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,649,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 823,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,054,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MINV opened at $36.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.62 million, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.75. Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $37.33.

The Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF (MINV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to hold stocks of innovative companies in Asia. Holdings are fundamentally screened for sustainable growth. MINV was launched on Jul 13, 2022 and is managed by Matthews.

