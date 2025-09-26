Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF $RSPF

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF were worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSPF. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 135,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,845,000 after purchasing an additional 16,387 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 93,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 75,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 72,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 53,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSPF opened at $77.16 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $61.66 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.85. The firm has a market cap of $324.07 million, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RSPF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RSPF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

