Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 399 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total value of $1,606,670.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,194,716.52. This trade represents a 10.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on HCA. Wolfe Research cut HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $385.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Stephens upgraded HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.75.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $414.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $388.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.12. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.98 and a 52 week high of $420.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.41.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $0.64. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 7,363.11% and a net margin of 8.21%.The firm had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.500-27.000 EPS. Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.11%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

