Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $331,000 Stock Holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 19,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY opened at $43.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $88.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.27. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1 year low of $42.96 and a 1 year high of $63.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $12.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Daiwa America lowered shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bristol Myers Squibb

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $2,650,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 167,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,048.07. The trade was a 25.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.