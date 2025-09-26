Congress Asset Management Co. Invests $82.06 Million in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO

Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 450,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,056,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TKO Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in TKO Group by 425.0% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in TKO Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TKO Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in TKO Group by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Get TKO Group alerts:

TKO Group Trading Up 0.1%

TKO stock opened at $195.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.40. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.01 and a fifty-two week high of $212.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a PE ratio of 80.95 and a beta of 0.79.

TKO Group Increases Dividend

TKO Group ( NYSE:TKO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.06). TKO Group had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This is a positive change from TKO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. TKO Group’s payout ratio is presently 125.62%.

TKO Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, September 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TKO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TKO Group from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northcoast Research cut shares of TKO Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $182.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of TKO Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TKO Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.71.

Get Our Latest Report on TKO

Insider Buying and Selling at TKO Group

In other TKO Group news, Director Nick Khan sold 45,168 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $7,715,597.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 156,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,732,305.08. The trade was a 22.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. B. Bynoe acquired 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $203.00 per share, with a total value of $150,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 5,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,961. This trade represents a 16.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,725 shares of company stock valued at $12,767,807 over the last ninety days. 61.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TKO Group Profile

(Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.