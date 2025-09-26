Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 3,955 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 108.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.2% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $185.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.28. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $150.43 and a 1-year high of $187.19. The company has a market cap of $145.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

