Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF $VGLT Shares Bought by GenWealth Group Inc.

GenWealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,520 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. GenWealth Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF worth $15,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGLT. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $153,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $56.63 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.72.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

