National Bank Financial Predicts GIL FY2025 Earnings

Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $3.46 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.48. The consensus estimate for Gildan Activewear’s current full-year earnings is $3.48 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 14.55%.The company had revenue of $918.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Gildan Activewear has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.400-3.560 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GIL. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Cfra Research upgraded Gildan Activewear to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.58.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GIL

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIL opened at $56.69 on Friday. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of $37.16 and a 1 year high of $57.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 161.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 510.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 745 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.