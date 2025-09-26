Patron Partners LLC Increases Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Patron Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 45.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 245.7% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 13.3% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,133,000 after buying an additional 7,886 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 128,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,495,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traveka Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total transaction of $5,708,200.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 307,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,687,874.50. This trade represents a 10.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 191,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $29,020,656.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,611.04. This trade represents a 99.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,634,634 shares of company stock valued at $250,524,804 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR opened at $179.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 597.09, a PEG ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.68 and a 200 day moving average of $132.60. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.05 and a fifty-two week high of $190.00.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLTR. Mizuho set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wedbush set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.22.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

