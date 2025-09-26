Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Sells 165 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lowered its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after buying an additional 13,617 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, 111 Capital purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.2%

PG stock opened at $152.18 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $149.91 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $356.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 64.98%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $1,612,283.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,532,120.48. The trade was a 22.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $1,511,060.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,624,689.76. This represents a 18.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,181 shares of company stock worth $18,918,012. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $164.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.78.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PG

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.