Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $445.73 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,146,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 80,110 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 3.1% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $445,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $32,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Arete started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $203.80 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.82.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $182.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $165.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $191.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.95 and a 52 week high of $221.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 99.63%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

