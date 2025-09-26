LS Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 378.5% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of Kenvue stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.88. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $25.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 20.06%. Kenvue’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a $0.2075 dividend. This is a boost from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is presently 112.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KVUE shares. Barclays cut their target price on Kenvue from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Kenvue from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KVUE

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.