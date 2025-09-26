Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Stake Lifted by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after buying an additional 13,617 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 111 Capital bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $716,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $1,612,283.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,532,120.48. The trade was a 22.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 8,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,351,892.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 64,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,221,134.57. This trade represents a 11.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,181 shares of company stock valued at $18,918,012 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $152.18 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $149.91 and a twelve month high of $180.43. The firm has a market cap of $356.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 64.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on PG. Barclays set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.78.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

