Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Buys 11,564 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF $CIBR

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,564 shares during the period. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF comprises 1.6% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $11,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,147,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,296,000 after buying an additional 460,276 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,963,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,709,000 after buying an additional 264,136 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,911,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,431,000 after buying an additional 77,959 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 971,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,191,000 after buying an additional 82,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 81.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 712,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,897,000 after buying an additional 319,085 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

CIBR opened at $75.39 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.02 and a fifty-two week high of $77.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.0006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

