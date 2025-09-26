Mothercare (LON:MTC) Price Target Lowered to GBX 450 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Mothercare (LON:MTC – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 650 to GBX 450 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mothercare Stock Up 14.2%

MTC stock opened at GBX 3.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.70 million, a PE ratio of 223.00, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,691.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.75. Mothercare has a twelve month low of GBX 1 and a twelve month high of GBX 6.50.

Mothercare (LON:MTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported GBX (0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Mothercare will post 0.2157576 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mothercare

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for parents and young children under the Mothercare brand. The company provides clothing, footwear, home and travel products, and toys. It operates through Mothercare stores, as well as online stores under the Mothercare brand.

