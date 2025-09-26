Cambridge Advisors Inc. Purchases 488 Shares of Simplify MBS ETF $MTBA

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Simplify MBS ETF worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 244.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simplify MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 288.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $89,000.

MTBA stock opened at $50.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.01. Simplify MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $49.10 and a 1-year high of $51.63.

The Simplify MBS ETF (MTBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. MBTA seeks total return from an actively managed portfolio consisting of investment-grade mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The fund primarily includes residential or commercial MBS issued by government-sponsored entities, as well as non-agency MBS.

