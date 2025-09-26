MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. Purchases 141 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,196,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,461,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076,705 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,957,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,079,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542,449 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,339,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $827,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,706 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,171,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $711,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,879,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,620,000 after acquiring an additional 344,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OKE opened at $73.49 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $70.63 and a one year high of $118.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.02.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.370 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 80.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OKE shares. Scotiabank set a $92.00 target price on shares of ONEOK and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Barclays set a $83.00 price objective on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, August 14th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.60.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

