51,505 Shares in Abbott Laboratories $ABT Purchased by Swisher Financial Concepts Inc.

Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 51,505 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,005,000. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 4.5% of Swisher Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $30,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.22.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $133.38 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $110.86 and a 1 year high of $141.23. The firm has a market cap of $232.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.14.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total value of $746,752.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,862,453.65. The trade was a 9.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

