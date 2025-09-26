Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $8.62 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 15,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 14,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 32,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Mizuho set a $78.00 price target on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $707,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 62,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,510.56. The trade was a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $60,827.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,124.70. This trade represents a 7.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,523 shares of company stock worth $1,476,245. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $74.68 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $86.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.08.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%.The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were given a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.37%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

