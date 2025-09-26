Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Cuts Stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF $DFAR

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lowered its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,944 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 95,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Wealthspan Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 13,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. RCS Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 80,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 37,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

DFAR opened at $23.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.38. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $20.32 and a 1 year high of $25.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.93.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

